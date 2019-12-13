3.42 RUB
145 young Belarusian talents to receive state support
More than 49 000 rubles was allocated from the budget. This week Alexander Lukashenko signed an order on financing the expenses of the Special Fund to support talented youth in 2021. The winners of international and republican competitions and festivals in the field of musical, choreographic, visual and other types of arts will receive financial assistance.
Last year, 206 representatives of talented youth and 19 art collectives were supported in the amount of more than 116 000 rubles.
