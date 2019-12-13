Big conversation on state of things in Belarus microelectronics sector to be held on June 14

Our developments are able to surprise and, most importantly, to sober up people who brood over aggressive plans against Belarus and Russia - the Union State. But even in the defense sector we still depend on imported components. Under present conditions, it's better to move away from such dependence wherever it is possible. National data centers, bank transaction processing nodes, and public safety monitoring tools should also work on the basis of our own solutions. Belarus has human resource potential and scientific reserve. This is most important. It is now necessary to concentrate all efforts on strategic tasks. Certain steps have been taken. I am told that the leading structures with competences have formed the Micro, Opto- and Microwave Electronics Cluster at the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus. A draft concept has been developed in our country to create an export-oriented and import-substituting electronic component base. This initiative is supported by the Government. It is good, but we must not close ourselves within national borders. That will not have the effect we need. We just said we need to work together not only with those countries where they are waiting for us with open arms, but also with the Americans and Japanese, to amount to the high level we are striving for. The work must be done in close cooperation with Russia. All our achievements can be realized thanks to perfect financing. Russia is ready to finance.

Alexander Lukashenko, President of the Republic of Belarus

