3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.58 EUR
PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Big conversation on state of things in Belarus microelectronics sector to be held on June 14
On June 14, a big conversation was held on the state of things in the microelectronics industry and what Belarus has to offer to its partners.
We have not lost our leading position in some high-tech industries since Soviet times. Our enterprises and specialists offer comprehensive solutions in the field of space optics, radiography, nondestructive testing and sounding of the Earth's atmosphere. Belarusian fundamental school of optical physics is traditionally strong - it can be seen in our military industry.
Belarusian radar systems for various purposes are capable of giving precise targeting instructions for any, even the most advertised means of attack. We are among the world leaders in electronic warfare. Much has been done in the production of Belarusian "smart" drones.
However, today we could not avoid criticism from the President - we need to "catch up" in many areas and use the "time of opportunity" to the maximum. In this sense, the moment is favorable: the interest in cooperation from Russia is enormous.
Belarus is constantly building up its competence. On the contrary, it preserved its scientific schools, which is very convenient. Under conditions of political pressure and trade wars, and in fact hybrid confrontation, one has to fight for sovereignty and rely on oneself as well as on true friends and partners. The main thing today is to work for the domestic economy!
Our developments are able to surprise and, most importantly, to sober up people who brood over aggressive plans against Belarus and Russia - the Union State. But even in the defense sector we still depend on imported components. Under present conditions, it's better to move away from such dependence wherever it is possible. National data centers, bank transaction processing nodes, and public safety monitoring tools should also work on the basis of our own solutions. Belarus has human resource potential and scientific reserve. This is most important. It is now necessary to concentrate all efforts on strategic tasks. Certain steps have been taken. I am told that the leading structures with competences have formed the Micro, Opto- and Microwave Electronics Cluster at the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus. A draft concept has been developed in our country to create an export-oriented and import-substituting electronic component base. This initiative is supported by the Government. It is good, but we must not close ourselves within national borders. That will not have the effect we need. We just said we need to work together not only with those countries where they are waiting for us with open arms, but also with the Americans and Japanese, to amount to the high level we are striving for. The work must be done in close cooperation with Russia. All our achievements can be realized thanks to perfect financing. Russia is ready to finance.
"Spurring" microelectronics was discussed in an extended format with the participation of scientists and industrialists. It is vital to speed up to reach the new technological level. Even now, appreciating Belarus' potential, Russia is ready to hand over orders to Integral, Planar, to replace supplies from unfriendly countries.
The President ordered to think in more detail the coordination of joint work. To do it, it is not necessary to set up something like a Belarusian-Russian ministry. Alexander Lukashenko promised to visit specialized factories. Special attention is also paid to personnel training for high-tech areas.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All