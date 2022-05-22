14 senators to hold one-day reception of citizens in Vitebsk Region on May 26

Members of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of Belarus will hold a one-day reception of citizens in Vitebsk Region on May 26. Parliamentarians will visit all the districts of the region, meet with local residents, listen to the requests, suggestions, complaints and, if possible, assist in resolving the issues that concern them.



Chairperson of the Council of the Republic Natalia Kochanova will receive citizens in Vitebsk Region Executive Committee. In Dubrovno and Novopolotsk, Sergei Sivets, head of the legislation and state-building commissions, and Tatyana Runets, head of the economy, budget and finance commissions, will meet with citizens.



Chairman of the Standing Committee of the Council of the Republic on education, science, culture and social development Viktor Liskovich will hold a reception in Lepel District Executive Committee. In Dokshitsy, questions of citizens will be answered by chairman of the Standing Committee on Regional Policy and Local Self-Government Mikhail Rusy.



In total, 14 senators will be in touch on May 26. It takes an average of 20 minutes to discuss a single issue. Although senators do not impose any time limits. As practice shows, some problems are solved directly on the spot.



Pre-registration will be held from May 23 to 25 from 9:00 to 16:00, with a break from 13:00 to 14:00. Personal contact of representatives of state bodies with people requires a compulsory form of feedback, which allows to solve the questions of concern.



