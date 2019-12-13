150 exhibitors from 15 countries present products at exhibition "Belarus Health Care - 2021"

The international forum "Belarus Health Care - 2021" opened today in Minsk. It is the key event for the entire industry featuring search for partners, exchange of experience and discussion of the medicine development strategy. 150 exhibitors presented their products from 15 countries including Hungary, Germany, Russia, Ukraine, Korea and, of course, Belarus. "Belarus Health Care - 2021" exhibition will be held for the 27th time. Among the participants, there are world leaders in manufacturing of medical equipment, medical devices, dental equipment and pharmaceutical products.

Stands are devoted to various topics: surgery, ophthalmology, aesthetic medicine, healthy lifestyle. Products aimed at preventing the spread of coronavirus infection are relevant for the whole world today.

The program of the international forum includes conferences and seminars on the urgent issues of public health. The task is to share the vision of medicine development and exchange experience.