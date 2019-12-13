3.39 RUB
3.39 USD
3.58 EUR
EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
150 exhibitors from 15 countries present products at exhibition "Belarus Health Care - 2021"
The international forum "Belarus Health Care - 2021" opened today in Minsk. It is the key event for the entire industry featuring search for partners, exchange of experience and discussion of the medicine development strategy. 150 exhibitors presented their products from 15 countries including Hungary, Germany, Russia, Ukraine, Korea and, of course, Belarus. "Belarus Health Care - 2021" exhibition will be held for the 27th time. Among the participants, there are world leaders in manufacturing of medical equipment, medical devices, dental equipment and pharmaceutical products.
Stands are devoted to various topics: surgery, ophthalmology, aesthetic medicine, healthy lifestyle. Products aimed at preventing the spread of coronavirus infection are relevant for the whole world today.
The program of the international forum includes conferences and seminars on the urgent issues of public health. The task is to share the vision of medicine development and exchange experience.
The exhibition will last until May 20. By the way, the most popular booth is the center for vaccination against coronavirus. It was placed at the entrance to the manege. Starting from the morning, there was a queue for anti-coronavirus vaccine. The organizers promise there will be enough shots against coronavirus for everyone.
President
All
Alexander Lukashenko on mission of Belarusian People’s Congress
Lukashenko on checks at Russian border: Freedom of movement for people must be ensured
Lukashenko: Smolensk understands that we must be together and help each other
Lukashenko: Agricultural sector is among the most efficient branches of Belarusian economy
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All