150 thousand square metres of housing to be built in Smolevichi in 5 years

150 thousand square metres of housing in Smolevichi in 5 years is a real figure, believes Vladimir Kukharev, the Chairman of Minsk City Executive Committee. Smolevichi is a satellite town of the capital city, which is actively developing and being built up.

Housing in new buildings is in demand among Minsk citizens who want to improve their living conditions. The construction of 11 houses has already begun. The next site will be Rudensk. In total, six satellite towns are identified for Minsk.