3.39 RUB
3.39 USD
3.58 EUR
EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
150 thousand square metres of housing to be built in Smolevichi in 5 years
150 thousand square metres of housing in Smolevichi in 5 years is a real figure, believes Vladimir Kukharev, the Chairman of Minsk City Executive Committee. Smolevichi is a satellite town of the capital city, which is actively developing and being built up.
Housing in new buildings is in demand among Minsk citizens who want to improve their living conditions. The construction of 11 houses has already begun. The next site will be Rudensk. In total, six satellite towns are identified for Minsk.
President
All
Alexander Lukashenko on mission of Belarusian People’s Congress
Lukashenko on checks at Russian border: Freedom of movement for people must be ensured
Lukashenko: Smolensk understands that we must be together and help each other
Lukashenko: Agricultural sector is among the most efficient branches of Belarusian economy
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All