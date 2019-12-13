PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

February 15, Memory Day for International Warriors

Today is the anniversary of withdrawal of Soviet troops from Afghanistan. 33 years ago, the last armored vehicles crossed Friendship Bridge across the Amudarya River. The Afghan war came to an end. It cost the lives of almost 15 thousand Soviet soldiers. Our compatriots fought in limited contingent as well. More than 700 hundred Belarusians didn't return home, the same numbergot disabled.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All