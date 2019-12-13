On March 15, Constitution Day, updated version of the Basic Law of Belarus comes into force

Today, Belarus celebrates Constitution Day. We have approached this holiday with an updated edition of the Basic Law of the country, which symbolically enters into force today. All social guarantees, payments, pensions and support for large families will remain in effect. Belarus will remain a presidential republic, but other bodies of power will divide some of their powers among themselves. The role of the parliament is being considerably increased. Further priorities in the development of the state and society were defined.

Together we strengthened the most important ideas, principles and goals of the country's future development. In other words, together we have shaped the contours and the ideology of the Belarusian state.



Belarusians are full-fledged co-authors of the Constitution

Belarusians have become full-fledged co-authors of the Constitution, having determined on their own the outlines of our country's development for the coming decades. Without any radical break, preserving what has proved itself, we are moving forward giving a high priority to the well-being and legal protection of citizens.