World Consumer Rights Day observed on March 15
Today is the World Consumer Rights Day. Our country supported the initiative of the UN in 1998. This year, the motto of this day is Fair Digital Financial Services. The consumer organizations from around the world will focus their efforts on defending the interests of users of financial services. Today there are almost 28 thousand online stores in Belarus. At the same time the number of unscrupulous sellers is increasing. And in order to avoid being in a controversial situation, MART advises consumers to carefully check the seller before buying. MART holds a specially organized hotline, where everyone can get a consultation of specialists on the protection of consumer rights and legitimate interests.
