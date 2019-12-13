World Breast Cancer Day observed on October 15

Today is World Breast Cancer Day. This type of cancer is the leading one in the world. According to statistics, every year this pathology is revealed in one and a half million women.

In Belarus, almost five thousand women a year are diagnosed with breast cancer. The majority of tumor forms can be successfully treated. The Belarusian specialists urge women of all ages to take part in the organized screening and to regular undergo medical examinations in order to diagnose cancer problems in time.