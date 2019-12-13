PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
World Breast Cancer Day observed on October 15

Today is World Breast Cancer Day. This type of cancer is the leading one in the world. According to statistics, every year this pathology is revealed in one and a half million women.

In Belarus, almost five thousand women a year are diagnosed with breast cancer. The majority of tumor forms can be successfully treated. The Belarusian specialists urge women of all ages to take part in the organized screening and to regular undergo medical examinations in order to diagnose cancer problems in time.

Today the Republican Scientific and Practical Center of Oncology and Radiology named after Alexandrov provides a high-tech spectrum of solutions to mammalogical problems: from high-tech diagnostics to treatment through surgery, chemotherapy and radiotherapy. Also, for the second year now, scientists of the Center have been conducting clinical trials of the vaccine "Elena-Gen", which the doctors have high hopes for.

