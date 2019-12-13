3.43 RUB
Day of Libraries celebrated on September 15 in Belarus
To fill library funds with unique editions, acquire books of cultural and historical heritage, manuscripts and rare copies! The state is ready to continue to provide all-round support for the development of librarianship. Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko said this today while presenting certificates and gratitude to those, who every day help us find the book we need and advise what to read. The Day of Libraries in Belarus is celebrated today. We have more than seven thousand workers in this sphere. And every fourth resident of the country has a library card.
94 % of all libraries are computerized in Belarus, 87 % of books are connected to the Internet. Today libraries are becoming cultural multi-profile centers, where one can get a huge amount of information in printed or electronic form.
Over the past year, 48 million copies of publications were issued to the readers. This speaks of the demand for libraries. The Prime Minister got familiar with how the system of searching for the required book works, the audio-visual hall, the museum of the book, where the first prints of the 15-16th centuries are collected, editions of Francisk Skaryna and funds that carefully preserve manuscripts and rare copies.
