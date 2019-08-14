3.42 RUB
3.31 USD
3.58 EUR
PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
The 15,000th genetic passport holder welcomed at the Institute of Genetics and Cytology of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus
Today, the 15,000th visitor and future holder of a genetic passport was welcomed at the Institute of Genetics and Cytology of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus.
The DNA test determine the sensitivity to drugs, identify product intolerances and, most interestingly, help determine the child's predisposition to various sports. The genetic passport in our country costs about 600 rubles, which is several times cheaper than abroad.
Passing the DNA test is quite simple and, most importantly, painless. The whole process of creating a document takes about 2-3 weeks.
By the way, not only Belarusians use the services of a biological "passport office". More than three hundred foreigners from 22 countries have already received DNA documents at the Institute of Genetics and Cytology.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
Minsk fully ready for II International Conference on Eurasian Security
Church in honor of Saint Sava of Serbia being built in the multifunctional complex "Minsk-Mir
Belarusians can submit proposals on online platform "People's Five-Year Plan"
Updated concept of Union State security discussed at International Conference in Minsk
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All