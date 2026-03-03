164 Passengers Return to Minsk on Belavia Flight from Oman on March 5

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/30a9ec4c-d18d-4164-ba72-bcd849eca912/conversions/10d77c50-0bdd-4883-949b-8a098e2774e5-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/30a9ec4c-d18d-4164-ba72-bcd849eca912/conversions/10d77c50-0bdd-4883-949b-8a098e2774e5-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/30a9ec4c-d18d-4164-ba72-bcd849eca912/conversions/10d77c50-0bdd-4883-949b-8a098e2774e5-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/30a9ec4c-d18d-4164-ba72-bcd849eca912/conversions/10d77c50-0bdd-4883-949b-8a098e2774e5-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Two evacuation flights from the conflict zone are expected at Minsk National Airport on March 5. The first was picked up at 9:00 a.m. from Oman, and the second is expected this evening from the UAE.

The issue with Doha, Qatar, remains unresolved: passengers are not required to pay any additional fees for returning on special flights. Furthermore, to pick up tourists, the planes depart Minsk empty, meaning the airline is operating at a loss. But it's clear: in such cases, business takes a back seat.

While Poland refuses to pick up its tourists from the conflict zone, and Estonia has decided to separate families based on nationality (they denied the return of a woman from Oman with an Estonian residence permit, but allowed her husband, an Estonian citizen, to board), Belarus is not only taking its tourists back, but also publishing information from Belavia that, in particular, tickets purchased before the end of March 2026, including those from Dubai, can be returned without penalty.

On the morning of March 5, the airport welcomed those whose return home had been so delayed since March 2. They were waiting for a plane approaching when Oman closed its airspace.

Without disembarking passengers, the charter plane essentially turned around. Belarusians stranded at Salalah Airport (an Omani resort) were accommodated in hotels and provided with meals. For two days, the returning tourists say, they couldn't put their phones down, hoping to receive notification of a repatriation flight as soon as possible.

"After we'd already cleared customs, we were strolling around the duty-free store when suddenly a siren sounded. We asked the employees, but they didn't say directly what had happened, adding, 'You understand the situation.' And 40 minutes later, an airport employee approached us and said there had been an attack, the flight had been canceled, the airport was closed, and we were taking you back to the hotel. That was it, they took us to the hotel. It was nerve-wracking, of course, but overall, everything was fine, everything was fine. Of course, it was a bit apprehensive because we were hoping to return to our native Belarus on March 4th, but, as they say, visiting is nice, but home is better, home is wonderful. We are very happy to be back. We were sure that, of course, our Belavia would come back for us, pick us up, and definitely not abandon us. We are glad to be home," the returning tourist said.

On instructions from Alexander Lukashenko, Belarusian Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov discussed the situation in the conflict zone with his Omani counterpart on Tuesday, March 3. Muscat briefed him on the situation and the measures being taken. During the conversation, both noted that there was no alternative to a diplomatic settlement. As of March 2, 319 Belarusians remained in Oman.