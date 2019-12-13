All-Belarusian Cross Procession continues

169 kilometers of the All-Belarusian Cross Procession have been passed by the pilgrims walking for five days from Zhirovichi Cathedral of the Holy Dormition to Minsk. This event is dedicated to the 1030th anniversary of Orthodoxy in the Belarusian lands.

The final point will be reached by the faithful on Friday. This is the main church of the country - the Cathedral of the Holy Spirit. The culminating service will be headed by Metropolitan Veniamin of Minsk and Zaslavl.

On August 26, Metropolitan Veniamin will hold a prayer service in front of the icon of Our Lady of Minsk, one of the most revered shrines. The miraculous icon has been in the Cathedral of the Holy Spirit since 1945. After the main celebrations there will be a tour around Orthodox Minsk.