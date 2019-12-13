3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
16-time Paralympic champion Ihar Boki visits Minsk Olympic Reserve School
16-time Paralympic champion swimmer Ihar Boki gathered people in the hall of the Minsk Regional School of the Olympic Reserve, which contributed to his great sports achievements. The legendary Paralympic athlete studied for about three years here, and won his first awards in London during that time. Boki admits that he does not intend to lower the level at the competitions in Paris in 2024.
In addition to autograph sessions and souvenir photos, each student of the Olympic Reserve could ask the role model any questions in the format of a round table or in person.
President
All
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Lukashenko: I am afraid that we may witness an internal civil war in the US
Politics
All
Society
All
Minsk fully ready for II International Conference on Eurasian Security
Church in honor of Saint Sava of Serbia being built in the multifunctional complex "Minsk-Mir
Belarusians can submit proposals on online platform "People's Five-Year Plan"
Updated concept of Union State security discussed at International Conference in Minsk
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All