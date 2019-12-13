PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

16-time Paralympic champion Ihar Boki visits Minsk Olympic Reserve School

16-time Paralympic champion swimmer Ihar Boki gathered people in the hall of the Minsk Regional School of the Olympic Reserve, which contributed to his great sports achievements. The legendary Paralympic athlete studied for about three years here, and won his first awards in London during that time. Boki admits that he does not intend to lower the level at the competitions in Paris in 2024.

In addition to autograph sessions and souvenir photos, each student of the Olympic Reserve could ask the role model any questions in the format of a round table or in person.


President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All