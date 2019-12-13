17 % of population of Vitebsk Region completes full course of vaccination

More than 165 000 residents have undergone a full course of vaccination against Covid-19 in Vitebsk Region. This is almost 17 % of the population of the northern region. The first dose was received by over 200 000 people or 18% of the region's residents. One can get vaccinated not only in medical institutions but also right at work, at the enterprise or in large shopping centers. The employees of Pervomaisky District Administration of Vitebsk receive the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.