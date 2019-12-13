"Truth Mode" project to break fakes and negative stereotypes on February

The final of the national educational project "Truth Mode" will take place today. The author's TV projects will be presented at the Palace of Sports. Journalists and authors will be in direct contact with the audience. It will be possible to talk and express one’s point of view. It should be noted that this event is held within the framework of the national referendum on changes and additions to the Constitution. By the way, the project is aimed at destroying fakes and negative stereotypes created around Belarus. A group of professional experts worked on a series of public speeches in different regions of the country. Among the speakers there were prominent politicians and public figures, including members of the Constitutional Commission. The popular-educational project "In the mode of truth" started on a significant day, the 25th anniversary of the historical referendum which determined the course of our country towards stability and independence. It will be broadcast live on ATN's YouTube channel.