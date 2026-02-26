19th-century salon dances and a musical salon in Loshitsa Estate

Today, hospitality is synonymous with a developed tourism destination. According to preliminary data, Minsk welcomed over a million tourists last year – including those staying at hotels. However, the overall tourist flow is significantly higher.

Immersing yourself in historical eras – from the Renaissance to the modern era – is possible not only through authentic interiors. For several years now, the Loshitsa Estate Museum has been developing a unique format: tours with dance master classes. Every weekend, guests take a journey through the pages of history. They also learn the polka, quadrille, or mazurka under the guidance of professionals.

This unusual approach is what attracts tourists. Last year alone, the museum was visited by approximately 100,000 people. And this number is growing every year.

Lidiya Markovich, head of the Loshitsa Estate Museum:

"In 2026, we launched a new format—subscriptions. Our first subscription, "Caution: Modern," runs for the entire month of March. It features salon dances from the late 19th and early 20th centuries, which were performed in Minsk. A series of lectures on the history of the Loshidsa Estate, on the history of its exhibits that can be seen today, either in fragments or in a specific style. The dances have been selected accordingly. Among other things, the museum is also running a major project—a music salon at the Loshidsa Estate. These concerts feature renowned artists and musicians. This includes instrumental music and vocals."

Demand for "history keepers" is also growing. I'm talking about tour guides—those who make visitors fall in love with our country, revealing unexplored corners of the capital and the surrounding regions. A total of 390 certified tour guides and 94 guide-interpreters are available in Minsk.

Maria Sloboda, tour guide:

"I'm pleased that Minsk and Belarus as a whole attract the attention of our guests. Today we have guests from Moscow. We have a bus and walking tour. Every day, we meet my colleagues and guests on the streets. Therefore, demand and interest in our city is growing literally every day."

Currently, more than 20 tours are offered in our capital. These include both walking and bus routes. The most popular places in Minsk are the Upper Town, Trinity Suburb, and Independence Square.

Alexey Rusakevich, Director of the Minsk Tourist Information Center:

"The main flow is Russian tourists. The top five also includes tourists from the People's Republic of China, the Baltic countries, Lithuania, Latvia, and the CIS countries of Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan. Top 5 Hotels Stayed in 2025. Statistics show that tourists from more than 150 countries would have visited Minsk".

Tourism from countries whose citizens can travel to Belarus visa-free has increased significantly. This year, there are already over 18,000 foreigners from 38 countries. Most of these travelers are from our neighbors: Lithuania, Latvia, and Poland.