1.5 million sqm of housing to be built in Belarus in first half of 2022

One and a half million square meters of housing will be built in Belarus in the first half of the year. This was stated by Minister of Architecture and Construction Ruslan Parkhamovich. Apartments with state support are being built at a good pace, plus 1.5% compared to the last year.

Today, 450,000 square meters are ready for those in need. At the same time, Belarus is actively involved in export markets - in 5 months the volume of contract work abroad has almost doubled compared to last year. 90%of our projects are implemented in Russia.

The supplies of Belarusian construction materials - cement, crushed stone, ceramic tiles - outside the country is also growing.