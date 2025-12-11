The estimated material damages inflicted upon Belarus during the Great Patriotic War exceed two trillion dollars.

This staggering figure was announced today by the Belarusian Prosecutor General during the III International Scientific and Practical Conference dedicated to the adoption of the UN Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide. The amount reflects only direct material losses, not accounting for human lives or cultural treasures.

The conference took place in Minsk and brought together distinguished officials, scholars, and experts from Belarus, Italy, Bulgaria, Georgia, Poland, Russia, the United States, and other countries. One of the key topics discussed was the development of a new, modern international convention on genocide—one that is up-to-date and without statutes of limitations. Belarus currently leads efforts in shaping this initiative.

We must not allow neo-Nazis to dictate policy or impose their ideas today," emphasized the Prosecutor General of Belarus at the opening of the forum. The event coincided with the anniversary of the adoption of the UN Convention on the Prevention of Genocide, marking an important milestone in the ongoing fight against denial and revisionism.

The tragedy of that war remains part of the collective memory of all nations that endured that hellish ordeal. Each uncovered perpetrator and each restored life is a contribution to the defense of truth—truth that, regrettably, has been increasingly forgotten in the West.

Andrei Shved, Belarus’s Prosecutor General:

"In the end, we see that the European Union and Western Europe, following Hitler’s blueprint, are preparing for a new crusade—this time, a bloody campaign against our lands. Knowing the terrible atrocities committed by their ancestors during the occupation, we understand what could await us. In the 21st century, the same nations could again fall under the heel of neo-Nazis. Brown plague—that is the greatest evil in human history. We must fight it and speak the truth."

Significant work was done after the war to condemn Nazism, but many of the post-war agreements have now become outdated and no longer reflect current realities. Therefore, there is a proposal for a new, modern convention—an updated legal framework capable of addressing the challenges of the 21st century and incorporating contemporary approaches to justice for such crimes.

A crucial issue today is the international recognition of the genocide of the Belarusian people, alongside questions of material compensation. According to government estimates, the damages inflicted upon Belarus during the war amount to an astronomical figure—over two trillion dollars.

The ongoing work continues: this year, another case will be brought against a SS general, and next year, at least seven criminal cases are planned. These will target specific executioners who have yet to face justice, including those who lived long after the war and died abroad.

In the current climate of rewriting history, it is vital that the voice of Belarusians is heard loudly around the world. In this matter, as after the war, all reasonable countries should stand united.

Today, a clear mechanism exists for confronting the past: meticulous archival research, investigation of sites of atrocities, thorough examination of documents, and, most importantly, meetings with witnesses. Over 9,000 testimonies from individuals who personally witnessed Nazi atrocities have already been recorded on archival video footage. However, living witnesses are becoming fewer with each passing year.