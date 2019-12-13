PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
2021 declared "Year of People's Unity" in Belarus

This will be the year of unity, solidarity and mutual understanding of Belarusians united by history, traditions, culture and a common spirit of respect and equality. We will always remain a nation. This is how our compatriots see themselves in the coming year.

