2024 - Year of magnetic storms

In the coming year, the Earth will be subject to frequent magnetic storms. According to the Russian Institute for Space Research, they will occur several times a month, as the Sun will reach maximum activity this year. The peak is expected in May-June, with a number of experts believing that the Sun will have stronger flares than it did a year earlier. However, by the end of the year, solar activity should decline.

