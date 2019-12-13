PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

Belarusians to be able to address Chairwoman of Council of Republic via hotline on August 20

On Thursday, Belarusians will be able to apply directly to Chairwoman of the Council of the Republic Natalia Kochanova. Calls will be accepted from 10am to 1pm.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All