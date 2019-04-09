20 million trees to be planted this year during republican action Forest Week

At the initiative of the Ministry of Forestry, trash will be removed, recreational facilities will be landscaped, as well as the roadside areas will be put into order from 13 to 20 April. The action takes place for 12 years and is devoted now to the Year of Small Motherland and the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Belarus. 100 memory alleys will be created for the anniversary.



A thematic competition among schools and gymnasiums will be held. The winner will be the one who has planted the biggest number of trees.