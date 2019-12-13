20% of all costs - that's how much Belarusians pays for heat

Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus Anatoli Sivak revealed how much the state pays for housing and communal services, and what remains in the vouchers.



For example, the state spends a lot to pay for heat, which is subsidized from the budget. But the population pays only about 20% of all costs. There are also subsidies for other tariffs, such as electricity. Their size depends on cross-subsidization, when a large share of costs falls on industrial enterprises through the tariff for industry.



It is also worth noting: from the second half of the year there will be no increase in prices of some tariffs. The surge in price increases affected the real incomes of the population, and this became a motive to cancel earlier decisions taken by the government.



