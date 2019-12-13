20 applicants for flight on "Soyuz MS" spacecraft to undergo tests at Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center



"20 people were selected in Belarus to fly on the Russian Soyuz MS spacecraft. In October they will have to undergo tests in the Russian Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center! This was announced today by chairman of the National Academy of Sciences Presidium Vladimir Gusakov to journalists at the expert-media forum in Moscow. After selection, the main candidate for the flight and his understudy will start training and preparation for the flight. Moreover, a woman can become a cosmonaut. The flight will become a landmark and will enhance the prestige of Belarus as a space power.



The flight of our cosmonaut is scheduled for next fall. The possibility of sending a Belarusian cosmonaut to the International Space Station was discussed by Presidents Alexander Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin during their visit to the Vostochny launch site in April.



The Expert Media Forum, held today in Moscow, is dedicated to space, science and education. Belarusian and Russian scientists have announced preparation and launching of the best Earth sensing satellite in the world by 2028 and the Belarusian satellite by 2024-2025.



The Union State has implemented 69 Union programs, eight of which are in the space sphere. The training of scientific personnel, starting from school, was also discussed. Industrial cooperation is important, taking into account the pressure put on our countries. Minsk and Moscow will step up work on import substitution and will not spare allied funds to fight terrorism.



The timeframe for approving Union State programs will be considerably shortened and can now be up to one year. This will help avoid unnecessary bureaucracy.



