20 children from Ukraine invited to children's camp in Gomel District for recuperation

The health Camp in Gomel District accommodated 20 children from Ukraine. They will have a perfect and safe recreation before the beginning of the school year. The children's camp in Gomel District received children from Ukraine. Their families have just recently come to our country for peaceful and calm life. The Ukrainian migrants in Belarus receive comprehensive support from the government and nongovernmental organizations. The Red Cross helped to organize their vacation. Also, if necessary, children can apply for psychological help. A total of 20 boys and girls from Ukraine came to the camp.