20 bicycles presented to best medics in Minsk by Minsk Motorcycle and Bicycle Plant
The Day of Medical Worker is celebrated this Sunday. Minsk Motor Bike Plant presented 20 bikes to the best medics of the capital. The first test ride of the ecological two-wheeled transport was held right in the territory of the company. (video)
