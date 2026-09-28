20th International Media Forum "Dialogue of Cultures" Underway in St. Petersburg

St. Petersburg is hosting the "Dialogue of Cultures" forum for the 20th time. For three days, the city on the Neva is welcoming delegations from dozens of countries. The primary audience consists of young journalists, aspiring film professionals, and photographers. Speakers include experts from Spain, Switzerland, Turkey, and Serbia.

The mild autumn weather offers a truly warm welcome to all participants of the international media forum in St. Petersburg. The weather in Russia's Northern Capital befits the milestone occasion—the 20th gathering for the "Dialogue of Cultures." On September 28, discussions at the Institute of Film and Television focused on cinema, visual tools, and the work of a film director.

Ksenia Sukhova, organizer of the "Media Lesson in St. Petersburg" masterclass:

"Today, our forum opens with a media lesson led by a renowned director. It is a lesson on how to tell a story in a film so that it resonates, and how to convey meaning and communicate ideas to people in an accessible language. The main audience includes students from the host institute, as well as individuals connected to the media industry and the world of cinema."

Participants include media artists, motion designers, AI specialists, directors, bloggers, photographers, and correspondents from various countries and Belarus—totaling over 300 representatives of the creative industries. Vahe Avanesyan, media forum participant (Armenia):

"I have probably taken part in the 'Dialogue of Cultures' media forum ten times now. I was even at the very first one back in 2006, when the forum was just getting started. It holds a special place in my heart; it feels very close to home. Whenever I have the chance to participate, I gladly accept the invitation. These gatherings are like meetings between friends and kindred spirits—fellow journalism professionals—because journalism is undergoing so many changes these days; technology is evolving rapidly, and all of this has an impact on our profession."

Alina Bozieva, media forum volunteer:

"On September 29, our event will take place across various locations within the Hermitage, featuring experts from countries such as Spain, Switzerland, and Italy, among others. Notably, this year we are also focusing on the theme of AI, with significant emphasis placed on various workshops and discussions dedicated to the subject."