211 new tourist routes emerge in Belarus in 2023

In Belarus, 211 new tourist routes emerged in 2023. This is reported by BELTA with reference to Deputy Minister of Sports and Tourism Oleg Andreychik.

"In 2023, 211 new tourist routes appeared. There are a lot of combined routes in the swamps, nature trails, quarries and other places. Rafting and bicycle tourism are developing as well. There are a lot of proposals, so every tourist will find a decent and high-quality route, "- said Oleg Andreichik.

He added that last year more than 1.5 million people travelled within Belarus as part of organized tourism. "This is almost 200 thousand more than in the record year of 2019. We see that the popularity of domestic tourism is growing, from corporate holidays to children's and family holidays," the Deputy Minister of Sports and Tourism stressed.