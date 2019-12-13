PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
220 foreigners and stateless persons granted Belarusian citizenship by decree of President

On the New Year's eve , 220 foreigners and stateless persons were granted Belarusian citizenship by Presidential Decree. Among them, there are 27 minors. They have arrived in Belarus from 18 countries, including Ukraine. There are 155 such minors in the majority. And during implementation of the Presidential instruction given during the "Big Talk with the President" in August last year, 7,317 foreign citizens received Belarusian passports and almost five and a half thousand of them were Ukrainians.

The decree on the issuance of Belarusian citizenship was signed by President Alexander Lukashenko on December 23. Belarus is ready to welcome into its family those who sincerely love our people, who appreciate peace and tranquility in our country.

