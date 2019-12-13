3.42 RUB
Belarus to fall silent for a minute on June 22 at 12:00
Today, the national patriotic action "A Moment of Silence" will be held all over the country at noon sharp. We will remember the deeds and trials that the Belarusians and other peoples of the Soviet Union had to go through during the war. We will remember those who at the cost of their lives performed their sacred duty - to protect our homeland. Let us pay tribute to all those who died, who were tortured by the Nazis, who died in the rear from hunger and cruel deprivation.
