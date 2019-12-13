Commemorative events dedicated to 80th anniversary of Great Patriotic War to be held on June 22

Large-scale commemorative events will take place in the country tomorrow. The main actions will unfold at Brest Hero Fortress Memorial. All events will be broadcast live by Belteleradiocompany. The National Day of Remembrance will start with a meeting-requiem at 3:30 am. It will be followed by a reconstruction of the events of June 22, 1941, which starts at 5:00 am. A ceremony and a concert dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the Great Patriotic War will be held in the evening.