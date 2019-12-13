PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
A. Chervyakov to answer citizens' questions in Beshenkovichy District Executive Committee on 23 September

In September, the heads of state agencies will hold visiting receptions. On September 23, the Minister of Economy Alexander Chervyakov will answer the citizens' questions in Beshenkovichy District Executive Committee.

On 30 September, Minister of Emergencies Vadim Sinyavsky is scheduled to receive citizens in Vileika District Executive Committee.


