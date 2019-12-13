Single voting day held in Belarus February 25

A single day of voting is held in Belarus today, reports BELTA.

Belarusians elect deputies to the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of the eighth convocation and local councils of deputies of the twenty-ninth convocation. The registration of candidates for deputies ended on January 30. The campaign period was held from January 31 to February 24. Today, on the main election day, the campaigning is prohibited by law.

Early voting was held from February 20 to 24. Voters demonstrated a fairly high turnout. 41.71% of citizens included in the voting lists voted early in the elections of deputies.

Today polling stations will open at 8:00 and will work until 20:00.

At the polling stations ballots are issued to voters upon presentation of a passport, identification card, biometric passport, military ID card (for conscripts), official ID card of an employee of a state body (organization), driver's license. It is also possible to vote by presenting a pension card, a disabled person's ID card (if there is a photo), a student or pupil card.

If a voter makes a mistake or spoils the ballot paper while filling in the ballot paper, he/she can apply to the members of the precinct election commission and get a new ballot paper. However, this right can be exercised only once.