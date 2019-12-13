3.42 RUB
126 concerts to be held at Minsk polling stations on February 27
There will be a solemn atmosphere at polling stations. There will be 126 concerts at Minsk polling stations alone.
Among the popular Belarusian performers, there will be Alena Lanskaya, Gunesh, Alexander Solodukha, Aura band, Victoria Aleshko will tour Minsk. There are about fifty performers on the bill.
There will be a buffet zone at each site. The trade markup will not exceed 15 percent. Many food outlets have prepared discounts, promotions and tastings of new products from the Belarusian factories. The menu at each site will be different.
