Holocaust victims remembered around the world

Today the victims of the Holocaust are remembered around the world. On January 27, 45, Soviet troops liberated the concentration camp of Auschwitz. During the war, several million people were killed in this camp near Krakow. 1 million 100 thousand of them were Jews, 6 thousand of whom were Belarusian Jews. About 6 million Jews were killed on territories occupied by Nazi Germany during the WWII. About 800 thousand Jewish people were killed In Belarus itself during the three years of occupation. The largest ghetto was created in Minsk. Jews from Western Europe - Austria, Germany, Poland, and the Czech Republic - were deported here. About 80 thousand people died in Minsk ghetto. This is more than 90% of the total number of prisoners.