A key event for the country's largest humanitarian organization is taking place on September 8 in Minsk. The 27th Congress of the Belarusian Red Cross brought together participants from across the country to summarize the results of its extensive work and establish a strategic direction for the future.

Hundreds of delegates from across the country, along with government representatives and international partners, are defining the strategic development priorities of the Belarusian Red Cross for the next five years. The main goal is to build on existing experience and make humanitarian aid even more accessible and efficient.

The Belarusian Red Cross is the largest charitable organization in the country. Medical and social support, emergency preparedness and response, and dissemination of knowledge about international humanitarian law are key areas of the organization's work.

Over the past five years, the number of Belarusian Red Cross volunteers has grown to 15,500. Behind every saved home and goodwill initiative are the sincere, caring hearts of those for whom compassion has long been their primary mission.

Dmitry Shevtsov, Secretary General of the Belarusian Red Cross:

"This has been a five-year period of challenges for the Belarusian Red Cross: crises on the Belarusian-Polish and Belarusian-Ukrainian borders, and work with forced migrants from Ukraine who continue to arrive in Belarus. At the same time, we haven't forgotten to expand and develop our infrastructure. We realized that without the crisis centers we began opening in all regions in 2022 and which are now operational, we would have difficulty coping with both the influx of migrants and the assistance Belarusians need."

Metropolitan Veniamin of Minsk and Zaslavl, Patriarchal Exarch of All Belarus:

"Works of mercy are one of the most important components of the Church's service. The Church's very teaching calls for mercifulness and compassion for one's neighbor. A person who lives their life in this way perfects themselves."

Galina Zhelanova, Chairperson of the Vitebsk Regional Organization of the Belarusian Red Cross:

"Every regional organization has its own unique strength. For example, we have a very well-developed social services program. We understand that our Vitebsk region is currently experiencing an aging population. We have the largest number of elderly citizens. Therefore, we need to develop medical services."

It's worth noting that today the Belarusian Red Cross is a reliable bridge between those in need of care and those willing to provide assistance. The organization is a committed partner of the state in addressing important social issues. The Belarusian Red Cross has over 1 million members—approximately 12% of the country's population.