Final of national eliminations for Eurovision 2020 to be held on February 28

The show will take place on February 28 in the large film pavilion of the Belarusfilm film studio. We will learn the name of our delegate at Eurovision live on the TV channels Belarus 1 and Belarus 24. The shooting of video presentations of the finalists of the national eliminations for Eurovision continues. A musical video presentation will introduce performers during the show.

