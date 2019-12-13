PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Premiere of music show "Factor.by" held on October 28

The premiere of the new TV season took place on October 28. Now the whole country is watching the search for "Factor.by". The Belteleradiocompany is giving a second chance to those who did not venture into the spotlight a year ago. The organizers added a national ornament to the package and entered the international orbit. Potential stars from 9 countries were invited to the telecast.

