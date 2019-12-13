Saturday direct phone lines to be held on May 29

Saturday direct telephone lines also keep us in touch with the authorities and solve housing and communal, legal, household and other problems.

Deputy Chairman of Minsk City Executive Committee Yuriy Truschenko will answer questions from Minsk residents on May 29 from 9 to 12 o'clock. And Vladimir Gurinovich, head of the Regional Executive Committee, will answer the questions of residents of the central region. Direct telephone communication with the leadership of the capital and the region is organized every Saturday.