Topics of President’s speech that triggered the greatest interest

The President's Address to the nation lasted two and a half hours. Once again we heard from the head of state: the main thing is peace and calmness in the Belarusian streets. The situation around the Belarusian borders, relations with the neighboring countries, the geopolitical situation in general were considered as well. The message was heard not only by the Belarusians, but also by those who watched and will watch the address of the Belarusian leader abroad. It was a frank and straightforward conversation.

The topic of war was mentioned more than once, this is the case when you hope for the best and get ready for the worst. The message for all is that Belarus keeps its peaceful policy, but we will respond to challenges. We do not want to be at war. Even this year has been declared a Year of Historical Memory to remind everyone what price our grandfathers and great grandfathers paid for our independence.

The President stressed once again the rightness of the government's and doctors' actions during the pandemic, we treated people without panic and continue to do so without imposing lockdowns or shutting down plants. That's why the economy has survived, so today we can look to the future with confidence.