300 direct telephone lines, 670 personal receptions and more than 3000 written applications - statistics on work of Council of the Republic with Belarusians for 9 months

About 300 of direct telephone lines, 670 personal receptions and more than 3 thousand written applications are the statistics of the work of the Council of the Republic with Belarusians only for 9 months of this year. Urban landscaping, job search, improvement of living conditions are the issues that concern citizens and sometimes require immediate solution. Every issue is taken under control.

The Speaker of the Upper House of the Parliament Natalia Kochanova has been asked to help solve everyday problems all over Belarus even today. The topics are different: development of settlements, improvement of living conditions and even assistance to patients with COVID-19. And the practice of both telephone lines and personal meetings shows that this is one of the best ways for ordinary Belarusians to always be in touch with even the highest-ranking managers.