Competition "Discovering the World of Intellectual Property" held in Minsk

The results of the competition "Discovering the World of Intellectual Property" were summed up in Minsk December 28. More than 300 schools and almost 2 thousand people took part in the contest. The event was held in four stages. Educational and competitive elements were combined: the guys listened to online lectures, and then solved tests on the new material. At the end the best 20 participants were determined. Not only schoolchildren were awarded. In additional nominations they chose "The Best Teacher" and "The Best School". The participants were given diplomas and special prizes: laptops, e-books and tablets.