3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Competition "Discovering the World of Intellectual Property" held in Minsk
The results of the competition "Discovering the World of Intellectual Property" were summed up in Minsk December 28. More than 300 schools and almost 2 thousand people took part in the contest. The event was held in four stages. Educational and competitive elements were combined: the guys listened to online lectures, and then solved tests on the new material. At the end the best 20 participants were determined. Not only schoolchildren were awarded. In additional nominations they chose "The Best Teacher" and "The Best School". The participants were given diplomas and special prizes: laptops, e-books and tablets.
The project is called "Aerodrome 2.000". I created it together with my mom, it's based on new technologies. These are airborne vehicles that will move through the airspace, which will also reduce the time we spend there, and consequently take us away from traffic jams and reduce material costs.
The main goal is still the popularization of knowledge in the field of protection of intellectual property rights. We have adopted several acts in this area. Recently two draft laws on "Protection of Intellectual Properties" were considered by the Council of the Republic.
The document provides for bringing the rules of law in conformity with the regulation "On Protection of Personal Data".
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
Trenin: If a country is not going to give up, then sanctions make it stronger
Minsk fully ready for II International Conference on Eurasian Security
Belarusians can submit proposals on online platform "People's Five-Year Plan"
Church in honor of Saint Sava of Serbia being built in the multifunctional complex "Minsk-Mir
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All