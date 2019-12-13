30 days of waiting - migrants do not give up hope for humanitarian corridor

While refugees keep on waiting on the border for 30 days, the European officials keep silence. The people in the refugees shelter at TLC near the border crossing point "Bruzgi" do not lose hope of getting a humanitarian corridor. They fled from their countries in search for peace, tranquility and better future for their children. Many people are waiting for the relatives in Germany, Great Britain and France. There are also those, who need medical help, and some operations are already planned. The refugees have less and less hope.