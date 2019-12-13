3.43 RUB
30 days of waiting - migrants do not give up hope for humanitarian corridor
While refugees keep on waiting on the border for 30 days, the European officials keep silence. The people in the refugees shelter at TLC near the border crossing point "Bruzgi" do not lose hope of getting a humanitarian corridor. They fled from their countries in search for peace, tranquility and better future for their children. Many people are waiting for the relatives in Germany, Great Britain and France. There are also those, who need medical help, and some operations are already planned. The refugees have less and less hope.
Belarus is doing everything to make the stay of these people on the border a little more comfortable. They have been given shelter and warm clothes, they are provided with hot meals. There is a bathhouse, an auto shop, there is drinking water. There are medics are on duty round the clock. Rescuers monitor the compliance with fire safety rules.
