Belarus 1, Belarus 5 and website tvr.by to broadcast closing ceremony of II European Games live at 21:55
Belteleradiocompany as the main broadcaster of the II European Games will conduct the live broadcast of the closing ceremony of the sports forum. At 21:55 watch it on the TV channels Belarus 1, Belarus 5, as well as on our website tvr.by.
In this regard, the program The Main Air will be released on Sunday at 20.30.
