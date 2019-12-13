3.39 RUB
32 laboratories in Belarus perform up to 9,500 COVID-19 tests per day
Belarusian laboratories, involved in coronavirus testing will switch to domestic reagents from next week. According to Sergey Belyaev, chief specialist of the Ministry of Health on laboratory diagnostics, today three companies are engaged in the production of test systems for COVID-19. Their products have shown very high sensitivity and specificity. The number of test systems will be enough both for our country and for export.
