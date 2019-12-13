Europe, Asia, Africa, South America and Latin America - what does Army-2022 have in store for viewers?

For two weeks, the Army-2022 games will unfold in Europe, Asia, Africa, South and Latin America. For the first time, Venezuela will host the Sniper Frontier stage. "Suvorov Onslaught" competition will be held in the deserts of China, at the Korla firing range. Paratroopers will show their skills in the sky over Algeria. The participants of the Airborne Platoon competition will face extreme high temperatures of up to + 50°C and jumps at an altitude of 600 meters.



The Belarusian team continues to get ready for the "Road Patrol" competition in the Uzbek city of Kokand. The drawing of lots for participating teams and equipment took place there. The personnel checked the condition of the cars and began training. At first the servicemen will show their driving skills at the obstacle course. The length of the route is 3.5 kilometers. Serious obstacles in the form of steep rises, slopes and snakes are waiting for the drivers. The second test is the norms of traffic control, fast car repair and standard-issue shooting. And tomorrow there will be an opening ceremony of the competition.



In Mongolia, the "Military Rally" competition was launched at the central stadium in the city of Ulaangom. The participants of this competition will have to show their skills in handling military equipment and regular weapons. The first results of the Belarusian team - the crew of the Armed Forces of Belarus won the third place, having overcome the distance in 1 hour 11 minutes and 50 seconds. This year the competition is getting more complicated and the excitement is growing. There are already 260 teams at the start.



