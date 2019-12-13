3.42 RUB
35 children from Lugansk Region arrive in Mogilev Region for recuperation
Vacations under a peaceful sky. 35 children from the Lugansk region Anthracite correctional boarding school arrived in the Mogilev region for recuperation. On December 22, they were warmly welcomed in the sanatorium "Dubrovenka" of the Belarusian Railroad and prepared a real holiday, presented with souvenirs. The guys will stay in Belarus until January 10. An interesting rich program awaits them, they will celebrate the New Year, visit the enterprises with excursions, get acquainted with the sights of the region.
"The children like it in Belarus. First of all, the reception, secondly, the attitude to them, the care and attention they are given. Children feel it, it is the main thing for them. They know that they can sleep well here," said Nelya Denisenko, tutor of the Anthracite special remedial boarding school.
Viktor Potapov, head of the sanatorium "Dubrovenka" BZhD:
We carefully prepared, prepared numbers, gifts, a good program. The health-resort is multidisciplinary, we have a good medical base. We will do everything to make the New Year, which the children will meet with Ded Moroz and Snegurochka, memorable for life.
The children will also take part in numerous matinees. They will visit the Minsk Dolphinarium and become guests of the New Year's party at the Palace of the Republic.
