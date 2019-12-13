Belarusians win 35 medals at World School Games

"When children at this age show such serious results, it is important for those who want to tie their life with sports to have a professional to guide them to the right path," Irina Starovoitova, First Deputy Minister of Education, summed up the performances of the Belarusian schoolchildren. Today, the National Olympic Committee honored not only the winners of the World School Games, but also the students who won medals at the past Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo.