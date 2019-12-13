3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.58 EUR
PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Belarusians win 35 medals at World School Games
8 gold, 11 silver and 16 bronze medals were brought by young Belarusians from the World School Games held in Serbia.
"When children at this age show such serious results, it is important for those who want to tie their life with sports to have a professional to guide them to the right path," Irina Starovoitova, First Deputy Minister of Education, summed up the performances of the Belarusian schoolchildren. Today, the National Olympic Committee honored not only the winners of the World School Games, but also the students who won medals at the past Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo.
We can testify that this result is the work, the systematic activity of all the structures that work in this area, it is also a strong material and technical base. This is the coaching staff. This is the work with the staff on the ground.
Thanks to the Ministry of Education, have an opportunity to perform not only at national competitions additionally, but also at the international level. Yelizaveta, Maksim and Maria brought 4 medals. Thereby they proved both the tradition of Belarusian track and field athletics and the level of our athletics at school and university age.
After the awarding ceremony the young athletes had an opportunity to talk to the Olympic champions and get answers to their questions. In particular, children often asked how to get ready for the performance and not to worry.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All