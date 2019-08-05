PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
36 children to represent Belarus at WorldSkills in Kazan

36 children will represent Belarus at the world championship of professional skill WorldSkills. It will be held in late August in Kazan. Young professionals will have to prove themselves in brickwork, furniture production, concrete construction works and electrical installation. This year our guys had an internship in Denmark and Finland.

The world championship of professional skills WorldSkills will be held for the 45th time.

